Gurinder Chadha returns to big screen with Bollywood twist to Dickens' classic

MUMBAI: 'Bend It Like Beckham' helmer Gurinder Chadha is all set to start shooting for her next production, 'Christmas Karma', a Bollywood musical set in contemporary London and inspired by Charles Dickens's 'A Christmas Carol'.

Kunal Nayyar, who is best known for his role in the popular sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', is the lead actor in a star-studded global cast, which includes Eva Longoria, Boy George, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Allan Corduner, Bilal Hasna, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rufus Jones, Eve and Nitin Ganatra.

Chadha, a BAFTA-nominated director, is also the producer and writer, and the music is by the six-time Ivor Novello award-winning singer and songwriter Gary Barlow, apart from Shaznay Lewis and Nitin Sawhney. Shooting for the film will start on April 22.

'Christmas Karma' sees Chadha's return to the big screen following her time working on the Indian historical television series 'Beecham House'. Her last feature film was 'Blinded by the Light', which premiered at Sundance 2019 and was subject to a frenzied bidding war with

Warners Bros acquiring multiple territories.

Commenting on the project, Gurinder Chadha said in a statement: "Just as I have enjoyed Frank Capra's 'It's a Wonderful Life' for many years, my aim with 'Christmas Karma' is to create a festive classic for our times and for generations to come."

The sound track, Chadha promised, "will be banging, influenced by Gospel, Bhangra, Carols and classic pop songs. You will not be able to sit still!"

Reflecting on his role in a media statement, Kunal Nayyar commented: "To explore a beloved holiday tale through the eyes of an immigrant story (much like my own) is exactly the kind of movie that I believe will resonate with so many of us who are searching for the meaning of home."