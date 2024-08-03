Grit, tribulations, triumph: 32 years of Ajith Kumar

CHENNAI: Started his film journey as a child artiste in En Veedu En Kanavar (1990), and he made his lead debut in Amaravathi (1993). As he steps into the 32nd year of his film career, the makers of VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly celebrated the occasion by releasing new posters of the actor.

Both posters displayed Ajith's journey in the film industry, filled with ups and downs. While the VidaaMuyarchi poster had a grayscale tone with the words, '32 years of trials, tribulations and triumphs... perseverance prevails' was etched on the posters. Moreover, Ajith's emotions with blood on the face, rightly described what he has gone through in the cinema industry as well as his personal life over the years and how he has overcome that with perseverance.

Meanwhile, the poster of Good, Bad, Ugly was diametrically in contrast to VidaaMuyarchi. The poster showed Ajith in an uber cool tone with a fiery background. However, the tagline of Grit and Gut again emphasised Ajith's off screen persona. Both these posters have been trending on social media with the hashtag, #32Yearsofglory.

Ajith recently wrapped up VidaaMuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. He will be shooting his portions for Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly in Hyderabad in the coming days. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.