‘Grateful’, says Aditi Rao Hydari as she confirms relationship with Siddharth

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a love-struck picture with Siddharth from their New Year getaway, sharing how blessed, happy and grateful she is with the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor.



Aditi and Siddharth are reportedly in a relationship for the past few years, but they had not made it official. They worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama ‘Maha Samudram’.

However, now on the occasion of new year, Aditi dropped a picture with her beau, leaving everyone in awe of the couple.

The 'Murder 3' actress wrote: "Happy blessed grateful To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024".

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "so, it’s official now".

One user said: "perfect ones", while the other said: "you look like magic. Both of you".

On the personal front, Siddharth was earlier married to Meghna. The couple had announced separation in January 2007.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Tamil movie ‘Chithha’. He next has ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Test’ in the pipeline.

While, Aditi last appeared in Tamil movie ‘Hey Sinamika’. She next has ‘Gandhi Talks’ and ‘Lioness’ in her kitty.