Grammys 2024: Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste; shut out despite multiple nominations

LOS ANGELES: From Taylor Swift becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year four times to SZA underperforming at the awards show, only winning three awards apiece and none in the big four categories, Grammy 2024 was full of snubs and surprises.

As we examine the results, it becomes evident that the award ceremony continues to be a forum for both expected accomplishments and unexpected oversights, according to Variety.

Let us look at a few of the snubs and surprises of this year

Taylor Swift amazes everyone with her victory

Singer Taylor Swift became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times with ‘Midnights’. Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA were the other nominees in the coveted category.

‘Midnights’ is Swift’s 10th studio album. The pop star was also nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album. She also clinched the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ this year.

Jon Batiste

According to Variety, this was a predetermined conclusion even before the telecast. Jon Batiste was the only male artist to receive a single nomination in the top three categories, and unlike in 2022, he was not expected to suffer a string of upsets this year.

But a telecast in which no male artist receives one of the televised awards? This imbalance is historical. and some of us love it, knowing the pendulum will likely swing back to an era in which someone is tempted to say women need to step up.

SZA secured three wins out of nine nominations

SZA came into the ceremony with the most nominations, nine, but only picked up a third of those. While some may consider this achievement impressive, especially in comparison to other candidates, her failure to win any of the top all-genre categories raises concerns.

Olivia Rodrigo left the ceremony without a win

Olivia Rodrigo, the year’s breakout singer with her magnificent debut album ‘Reflections’, has received six Grammy nominations. Rodrigo, despite widespread appreciation, did not receive any honours. Despite being a front-runner in several categories, including Best New Artist and Record of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy campaign came to an end without a win.

Lana Del Rey

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey got five Grammy nominations for her most recent effort. Del Rey’s latest album, Ephemera, explores themes of love, loss, and longing, emphasizing her artistic development. Fans had hoped to see her win a Grammy for her talent. However, Del Rey’s exclusion from the winner’s circle disappointed many, raising concerns about the criteria used to bestow such prestigious honours.

‘Barbie’ wins 3 awards out of 11 nominations

‘Barbie”s awards performance at several ceremonies remained uncertain, with the soundtrack to the well-received Warner Bros. film winning only three of its 11 nominations.

SZA finally wins a Grammy and cuts to the head of the line

Perhaps ‘Flowers’ triumph as a record of the year should be considered a surprise. Yes, Variety predicted it accurately, but most other forecasts went with Taylor Swift, SZA, or Billie Eilish songs–and for good reason, because not only were all three of them great competitors, but Cyrus had never won a Grammy, let alone the top honour.

Her cocky self-introduction and acceptance speech were amusing enough to make the program realize what it had been missing by keeping her out all these years.

Phoebe Bridgers educates the Grammys; better late than never

Again, given the year Boygenius had, there was nothing truly shocking about the four awards picked up by Bridgers, three of them with the band. But this stands in radical contrast to the zero she picked up as the hottest artist of the moment her last time at the Grammys, in 2021, contending for the star-making “Punisher.”

So, remembering just how recently the Academy voters got it completely wrong in regards to Bridgers, it was reassuring to see they can be fast learners–well, semi-fast– when they need to, according to Variety.