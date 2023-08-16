Goundamani’s photoshoot for Otha votu Muthaiya goes viral

CHENNAI: Actor-comedian Goundamani, who is known for his comical as well as character roles, will be next seen as lead in Otha Votu Muthaiya. He will be seen in the big screen after a gap of seven years. The makers shared a few pictures of the actor for Otha votu Muthaiya.

In one images, the actor can be spotted in white shirt and Dhoti, with a National flag pinned on his shirt. Written and directed by Sai Rajagopal, the film is produced by Shashi Films. The music for the film is composed by Siddharth Vipin. Hector will be handling the camera for the film, while Raja Sethupathy is the editor.

Announcement regarding other casts from the film will be made by the makers in the upcoming days. Goundamani was last seen in Enakku Veru Engum Kizhaigal Kidaiyathu in 2016.