Golf: Avani, Yuvraj to lead charge at World Amateur Championships

NEW DELHI: The Asian Games-bound golfer, Avani Prashanth, who is having a sensational season, will lead the Indian team for the Espirito Santo Trophy competition for women at the World Amateur Team Championship (WATC) in October.

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has also selected Nishna Patel and Mannat Brar as the other two players for the prestigious amateur golf event to be held in Abu Dhabi from October 25 to 28.

Avani, winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup individual title earlier in the year, has been in great form, having won the title at a pro event on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Tour. She became the first Indian to win a title on the LET Access Tour.

Nishna was runner-up at the APGC Juniors in Manila, where Avani had earlier achieved her Queen Sirikit success. Mannat has also been in good form and contended at even the pro events on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

"Avani, Nishna and Mannat have performed superbly this season and we have great hopes for them. All our players have good experience with the IGU having sent them out of India for numerous events. Avani is also headed to the Asian Games, so we are quite excited," said Brijinder Singh, IGU President.

A week before the women's event will be the men’s competition for the Eisenhower Trophy and the IGU has named the three-member team which includes Yuvraj Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya and Rohit.

Yuvraj Singh, India’s top amateur golfer. Shaurya has played at the Asia-Pacific Amateurs and will again be playing in the event in Melbourne this year. He has had a lot of experience this season and last year, having been sent to numerous events by IGU.

Rohit has also been doing well on the domestic circuit. All three are playing the Eisenhower Trophy for the first time.