Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor award for 'Oppenheimer'

CALIFORNIA: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his performance in the director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globe shared a post on their official handle and wrote, "Congratulations to the Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture winner Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer!"

The 'Avengers' actor received a standing ovation as he walked to the stage to receive his award.

Robert Downey Jr played the role of Lewis Strauss in Nolan's biopic of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy).

Lewis Strauss played an important role in the development of the atomic bomb and later became a political rival of J Robert Oppenheimer.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

The film was released on July 21. Also, Da'Vine Joy Randolph has won the award for Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture for her performance in 'The Holdovers!'