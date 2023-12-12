Golden Globe nominations: 'Barbie' leads the pack

LOS ANGELES: And the wait is finally over. The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards have been announced. Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' dominated the list with nine nominations. Interestingly, its box-office competitor Cristopher Nolan's Oppenheimer also garnered several nominations. It scored eight nods.

'Succession' also got nine nominations, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, a number of projects that were expected to land nominations were snubbed including Ferrari, Napoleon, Origin and Swarm while nods for Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and Fallen Leaves' Alma Poysti surprised.

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees across multiple film and TV categories, including new awards recognizing stand-up comedy and cinematic and box office achievement, live from the Beverly Hilton. The award for best cinematic and box office achievement includes eight nominees chosen from films that achieved "a box office receipt total/gross of $150 million, of which $100 million must come from the U.S. domestic box office, and/or obtain commensurate digital streaming viewership recognized by trusted industry sources," the Globes said in announcing the category this fall.

Films released after November 22 through the end of the year "may qualify based on projected box office performance and/or digital streaming views from trusted industry sources." Golden Globes voters will then determine the nominees and winners in this category "based on excellence" from among the films that meet the box office and streaming viewership criteria.

The nominees in that category are Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)Maestro (Netflix)Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)Past Lives (A24)The Zone of Interest (A24) Best Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyAir (Amazon MGM Studios)American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)The Holdovers (Focus Features)May December (Netflix)Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Best Cinematic and Box Office AchievementBarbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Best Motion Picture - Non-English

LanguageAnatomy of a Fall, France (Neon)Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)Past Lives, United States (A24)Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - DramaBradley Cooper, MaestroLeonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower MoonColman Domingo, RustinBarry Keoghan, SaltburnCillian Murphy, OppenheimerAndrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, NyadLily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Huller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past LivesCarey Mulligan, MaestroCailee Spaeny, Priscilla Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyFantasia Barrino, The Color PurpleJennifer Lawrence, No Hard FeelingsNatalie Portman, May DecemberAlma Poysti, Fallen LeavesMargot Robbie, BarbieEmma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream ScenarioTimothee Chalamet, WonkaMatt Damon, AirPaul Giamatti, The HoldoversJoaquin Phoenix, Beau Is AfraidJeffrey Wright, American Fiction Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion PictureWillem Dafoe, Poor ThingsRobert De Niro, Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr., OppenheimerRyan Gosling, BarbieCharles Melton, May DecemberMark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleJodie Foster, NyadJulianne Moore, May DecemberRosamund Pike, SaltburnDa'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Best Director -- Motion PictureBradley Cooper, MaestroGreta Gerwig, BarbieYorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerMartin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonCeline Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, BarbieTony McNamara, Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerEric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonCeline Song, Past LivesJustine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall Best Original Song - Motion Picture"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen"Dance the Night," Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin"I'm Just Ken," Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt"Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker"Road to Freedom," Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz"What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor ThingsLudwig Goransson, OppenheimerJoe Hisaishi, The Boy and the HeronMica Levi, The Zone of InterestDaniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseRobbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon Best Television Series - Drama1923 (Paramount+)The Crown (Netflix)The Diplomat (Netflix)The Last of Us (HBO/Max)The Morning Show (Apple TV+)Succession (HBO/Max)

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)Barry (HBO/Max)The Bear (FX)Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionAll the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)Beef (Netflix)Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)Fargo (FX)Fellow Travelers (Showtime)Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923Bella Ramsey, The Last of UsKeri Russell, The DiplomatSarah Snook, SuccessionImelda Staunton, The CrownEmma Stone, The Curse Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - DramaBrian Cox, SuccessionKieran Culkin, SuccessionGary Oldman, Slow HorsesPedro Pascal, The Last of UsJeremy Strong, SuccessionDominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryAyo Edebiri, The BearElle Fanning, The GreatSelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingNatasha Lyonne, Poker Face Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or MusicalBill Hader, BarrySteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingJason Segel, ShrinkingMartin Short, Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoJeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the SixBrie Larson, Lessons in ChemistryElizabeth Olsen, Love & DeathJuno Temple, FargoRachel Weisz, Dead RingersAli Wong, Beef Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for TelevisionMatt Bomer, Fellow TravelersSam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the SixJon Hamm, FargoWoody Harrelson, White House PlumbersDavid Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass ReevesSteven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The CrownAbby Elliott, The BearChristina Ricci, YellowjacketsJ. Smith-Cameron, SuccessionMeryl Streep, Only Murders in the BuildingHannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TelevisionBilly Crudup, The Morning ShowMatthew Macfadyen, SuccessionJames Marsden, Jury DutyEbon Moss-Bachrach, The BearAlan Ruck, SuccessionAlexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: ArmageddonTrevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was IChris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective OutrageAmy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactSarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You LoveWanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer Golden Globes 2024 ceremony will stream on Lionsgate Play on January 8 from 6:30 am onwards.