Glimpse video of Nithya, Jayam Ravi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai out

CHENNAI: The team of Kadhalikka Neramillai recently wrapped the shooting. Touted to be a romantic-thriller, the film stars Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, a glimpse video showcasing the magical world of Kadhalikka Neramillai was released on Monday.

The film also features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, John Kokken and Lal, among others, in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing music for Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Gavemic Ary is the cinematographer and editing is handled by Lawrence Kishore. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi has Brother and Genie in the pipeline. Nithya Menen has Dear Exes in her kitty.