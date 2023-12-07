Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor: Rashmika on ‘Animal’ success

MUMBAI: Actor Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her ‘Animal’ role Gitanjali and said that her strength is her most admirable trait and she loved every bit of playing the character.

On receiving so much love, Rashmika shared: “My loves!! The past couple of days have been so overwhelming with the amount of love I have been receiving for Animal. it’s inexplicable. Thank you. Gitanjali is a character very dear to me as an actor."

“Her strength is her most admirable trait, and I just loved every bit of playing her character. I’m going to forever cherish the moments spent on the sets with the whole team of 'Animal'.”

On the work front, Rashmika has an exciting lineup of projects that prove will surely be a treat to her fans, right from ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘D-51’ and the highly anticipated, ‘Pushpa 2- The Rule’