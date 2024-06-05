Get Ready: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD trailer to drop on June 10

CHENNAI: The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated trailer for the sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, is all set to release on June 10.

Fans worldwide have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse into this futuristic extravaganza after the successful release of the prelude title, ‘B&B Bujji & Bhairava’, on Amazon Prime.

Announcing the trailer launch on Wednesday morning, the film’s official handle shared the news:

“A new world awaits. #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th. (sic)”

Interestingly, the trailer release date was announced with a new poster where we can see Bhairava, played by Prabhas, standing tall on the peak of a mountain with the words “Everything is about to change” in the backdrop.

Kalki 2898 AD, which features an ensemble cast, has generated significant interest in Indian and international markets. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for worldwide release on June 27.