George Clooney jokes wife Amal is way out of his league

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star George Clooney feels he is "punching above his weight" with his human rights lawyer wife Amal.



The 62-year-old actor married Amal, 45, in 2014 but quipped that "everyone" would agree with him when it comes to the notion that she is out of his league.

"Yes, and I still do (think that). Everyone would say the same thing," he told PageSix when asked if he thinks he is "punching above his weight" with Amal.

Just days ago, the 'Ticket to Paradise' star said he has become used to playing second fiddle to the barrister over recent years as he joked he has been reduced to being her "plus-one" since they got married and he now has to introduce himself simply as Amal Clooney's husband, reports aceshowbiz.com.

George is one of the world's most recognisable film stars but, he accepts that his wife often steals the limelight whenever they're on a red carpet together.

He said, "She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."

Meanwhile, George has six-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with Amal and previously admitted that he loves the challenge of fatherhood, even though his happiness came as something of a surprise to him.