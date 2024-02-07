Genneya Walton joins cast of 'Daredevil: Born Again'

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood actor Genneya Walton is all set to star in the Marvel series 'Daredevil: Born Again'. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, character details are not being revealed but she is said to be playing a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.

Following a production pause in mid-June due to the writers' strike, Marvel Studios implemented a creative overhaul of 'Daredevil: Born Again', which follows original star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney-turned-crimefighting superhero, and also features Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Punisher, as per Deadline.

The cast of the series also includes Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James. Walton most recently had a major recurring role in Season 4 of 'Never Have I Ever ' on Netflix, and starred in the Amazon Christmas movie, 'Candy Cane Lane', opposite Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Other credits include the lead role in the Storm Reid produced feature film 'Darby and the Dead' (Disney/Hulu) and a series regular on the Kenya Barris/Rashida Jones Netflix comedy #BlackAf as well as MC2 at Netflix, reported Deadline.