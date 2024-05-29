'General Hospital' actor Elizabeth MacRae passes away at 88

WASHINGTON: Elizabeth MacRae, known for her recurring roles in 'General Hospital' and 'Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.', passed away at the age of 88, reported Deadline. Following graduation, MacRae explored a career in acting, auditioning for Otto Preminger's production of Saint Joan in 1956. Despite not landing a part, she persisted in her acting career. She relocated to New York City, where she studied with Uta Hagen at the Herbert Berghof Studio and earned experience in off-Broadway shows.

MacRae received her first television role as a witness in the courtroom series 'The Verdict Is Yours'. Over a 25-year career, MacRae appeared in several television series, including Route 66, Surfside 6, Rendezvous, The Fugitive, Judd for the Defence, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, I Dream of Jeannie, The Andy Griffith Show, and many more.

One of her most notable roles was that of Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., in which she played Gomer's lover Lou-Ann Poovie. MacRae also appeared in soaps like General Hospital, where she played Meg Baldwin starting in August 1969.

She remained on the ABC daytime soap until 1973, when the character was killed off. Other soaps MacRae starred in were Another World, Days of Our Lives, Guiding Light, and Search for Tomorrow. MacRae's film credits include Live in a Goldfish Bowl, Everything's Ducky, The Incredible Mr. Limpet, and Frances Ford Coppola's The Conversation.

She was also seen in Kojak, Barnaby Jones, and Rhoda. MacRae's last film credit was in 1989, where she played a reporter on Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives! Following her acting career, MacRae and her husband, Charles Day Halsey Jr., moved to North Carolina and, years later, returned home to Fayetteville. She is survived by five stepchildren, Terry Halsey, Peter Halsey, Hugh Halsey, Cate Halsey, and Alex Halsey Topper, reported Deadline.