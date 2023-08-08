'Genda Phool’ hitmaker duo Badshah-Payal Dev team up again for 'Gone Girl'

MUMBAI: Indian rapper Badshah, who is known for songs like 'Jugnu', 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai', 'DJ Wale Babu' and several others, has released his new single titled, 'Gone Girl'.

With the song, the rapper revisits the essence of his quintessential old school commercial soundscape.

The song features singer-song writer Payal Dev, marking another successful collaboration for the dynamic duo, known for their hits like 'Genda Phool,' 'Issa Vibe,' and 'Tauba'.

'Gone Girl' is laced with a lively tune, thumping beats, pop-forward vocals, and an infectious energy.

Speaking about the single, Badshah shared, “It’s great to team up with Payal Dev once again on ‘Gone Girl’. This upbeat single is an ode to my musical history and sets the tone of what I want to achieve with my upcoming releases: going back to my roots."

"I am grateful for the love and support of my fans, who have been my day ones throughout this incredible journey and ‘Gone Girl’ is my way of thanking them. Get ready to experience the ‘B’ in banger," he added.

The music video of the song has been directed by Manish Shunty, and features upcoming South Indian actress Sakshi Vaidya, whose alluring on-screen presence ignites the screen. The evocative artwork, created by visual artist Farooq Got Art, showcases a badass woman adorned in traditional jewels.

The song has been released under the label of Universal Music India.