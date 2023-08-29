Geetanjali Mishra to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her cousin

MUMBAI: Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who recently joined the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' as Rajesh, the wife of the titular character, is all geared up for the festival of Raksha Bandhan which happens to be on Wednesday.

Geetanjali shared that she is eagerly waiting to celebrate the festival with her cousin Rajkumar.

The actress said that every Raksha Bandhan her dear cousin Rajkumar comes to her home, and she ties a special thread on his wrist.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali said, "He's like a big brother, someone I can always turn to for advice and share my feelings with. His presence in my life fills me with gratitude. This year, I'm eagerly waiting for him to visit again. I'm so excited to greet him with a bowl of his favourite sweet dish, 'Sooji ki kheer'. Making this kheer from scratch has become a tradition, and in return, he spoils me with lots of chocolates, knowing how much I love them."

She further mentioned, "We both love sweets, making our tradition even more delightful. And that's not all - as a sign of his love, he surprises me with beautiful sarees or kurtas. I can't wait to see what he's chosen for me this time. His thoughtful gestures always touch my heart. I pray that our bond continues to be filled with happiness, understanding, and endless love."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' is a show about Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family - his wife; Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children. He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children who are Katori Kat, Mallai Mallaika, Ranbir, Hritik, Chamchi, Ayushman and three other kids who are infants.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.