‘Ganapath’: Kriti Sanon’s first look poster from her next action entertainer unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film ‘Ganapath’ on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of actor Kriti Sanon. Taking to Instagram, production house Pooja Entertainment shared the poster in multiple languages which they captioned, “She is fierce. She is unstoppable. She is ready to kill. #MeetJassi #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

Kriti Sanon’s character is Jassi in the film.

The film has been titled ‘Ganpath: A Hero is Born’. Apart from Kriti, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. ‘Ganapath - A Hero Is Born’ pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20. Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently won the Best Actor (Female) award at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’. 'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress.

However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother.

Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring. Kriti will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.