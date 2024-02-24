Game of Thrones spinoff The Hedge Knight release date announced

WASHINGTON: The 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight', which was on hold due to the writers' strike in Hollywood, has finally got the release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav gave an update on the next 'Game of Thrones' spinoff series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'.

"Creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin is in preproduction for the new spinoff, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', which will premiere in late 2025 on Max," Zaslav said.

Given that 'House of the Dragon' will premiere its second season this summer, the 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' release date next year enhances the likelihood of HBO settling into a pattern of having a Thrones drama every year (provided both programmes can complete their next seasons within two years).

"Looking ahead, we've got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO," Zaslav added.

"This next quarter, we'll have Hacks and House of the Dragon, followed by DC's The Penguin and the new Dune series. Then in 2025, we'll kick off the year with the new season of The White Lotus, followed by The Last of Us and Euphoria, just to name a few."

As per the reports earlier this month, HBO is also developing an Aegon's Conquest prequel series from The Batman: Part II writer Mattson Tomlin.

Other ideas set in Martin's fantasy world are also in development, though only House of the Dragon and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have been greenlit.

'The Hedge Knight' is based on Martin's popular trilogy of Dunk and Egg novellas, which tell the story of "Dunk" (the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall) and "Egg" (the future king Aegon V Targaryen) as they wander Westeros, having adventures roughly 100 years before the events of the novels.

The description: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros, a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," according to The Hollywood Reporter.