'Gadar 2' trailer out, Tara declares 'Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega'

MUMBAI: The iconic line “Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega” comes in mind when talking about the film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” and with the trailer of its second instalment, which was released on Wednesday, the dialogue was reminded again.

Actors Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma unveiled the trailer in Mumbai in presence of Indian media on Vijay Diwas on Wednesday.

They were welcomed with loud chants of “Hindustan zindabad” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on stage by fans.

Ameesha, Sunny and Utkarsh were in the get up of Sakeena, Tara Singh and Charanjeet respectively.

Just like he fought against entire Pakistan in the 2001 film, he is seen doing everything to protect and bring back his son in the trailer.

The over-three-minutes trailer begins with Jeete Utkarsh getting beaten up by Pakistani army.

The Pakistani army commander asks Utkarsh’s character if he has any last wishes.

To which, he said: “Allah se yeh apne liye dua maangna ki mera baap na aaye. Kiyunki agar woh yahan aaye toh tumhare itne chithare hongay.”

It then pans into Sunny Deol’s entry and doing crossing every boundary for his family.

The highlight of the trailer is in the end when Sunny angrily looks at the handpump, leaving many thinking whether Tara Singh will uproot the handpump once again.

A line from that caught the attention was when Sunny’s character Tara tells the Pakistani Army commander in the trailer: “Agar Aaj bhi apke desh ke logon ko Bharat waapas jaane ka mauka mile… toh aadha Pakistan khali ho jayega”.

Ameesha, who plays Sakeena in the film, is seen in a few glimpses. What catches the eye is the actress dressed in a black burqa while praying for her family’s well being.

The trailer launch was also attended by the fans of Sunny and the film. They were seen cheering, whistling and clapping after the trailer was launched. The highlight was them sporting “Hindustan zindabad forever” T-shirts to showcase their support.

One fan said: “Sunny zindabad” after the trailer was launched.

“Gadar macha diya re baba,” said another happy fan from the launch.

“Humara hero kaisa ho, Sunny paaji jaisa ho,” said an over estatic fan.

‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film will be released on August 11.