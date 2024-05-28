From scary ‘The Conjuring’ to fantasy-filled ‘Aquaman 2’ - Must watch films by James Wan

CHENNAI: A filmmaker who has the potential to take the audience to his captivating cinematic universe, be it entering the world of horror with The Conjuring franchise or action-packed Fast and Furious 7 or the recently released Aquaman 2, James Wan is a master of horror and suspense. This versatile director debuted in 2004 with Saw, a horror thriller. Here are the five iconic films of James Wan, highlighting compelling narratives and evoking terror.

Conjuring 1

The Conjuring marks the beginning of The Conjuring Universe franchise, delving into the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens, renowned for their involvement in notable haunting cases, inspired both real-life reports and the iconic Amityville horror story and film series. In this instalment, they extend their expertise to aid the Perron family, who find themselves grappling with increasingly unsettling occurrences in their new Rhode Island farmhouse in 1971. The film is available on Netflix

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. The film follows his quest alongside his half-brother Orm, to thwart the nefarious plans of Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Their mission is to prevent Black Manta from harming Aquaman's family and wielding the cursed Black Trident to wreak havoc upon the world while uncovering the secrets of the lost seventh kingdom of the seas. Watch the film on Jio Cinema.

Dead Silence

Dead Silence follows the journey of Jamie Ashen, played by Ryan Kwanten, a young widower who ventures back to his hometown seeking closure after his wife's mysterious demise. Alongside Kwanten, the film features notable performances from Amber Valletta, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bob Gunton. The 2007 American film is a solid supernatural horror watch, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Fast and Furious 7

Furious 7 is the sequel to Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift and the seventh instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vin Diesel, Paul Walker (in his final film role), Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Tony Jaa, Ronda Rousey, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham. In Furious 7, Dominic Toretto, Brian O'Conner, and their team are enlisted by covert ops leader Mr. Nobody to thwart terrorist Mose Jakande's efforts to obtain a hacking program. Meanwhile, Deckard Shaw seeks vengeance against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother. The film is available on Netflix.

Insidious 1

Insidious, Chapter 1 emerges as a supernatural horror classic, starring Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Barbara Hershey, marking the first installment in the Insidious franchise and the third in its in-story chronology. The captivating plot follows a married couple whose son mysteriously falls into a comatose state, serving as a vessel for various demonic entities in an astral plane. Insidious 1 is a must-watch on Netflix.