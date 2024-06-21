From Money Heist to Harry Potter: Carnatify project redefines musical fusion

CHENNAI: Renowned Carnatic musician Saketharaman, known for his innovative approach to making Carnatic music accessible for all, will unveil his latest project, "Carnatify," on June 30 at Narada Gana Sabha. This initiative aims to showcase that Carnatic music forms the foundational fabric of all music genres, in India and internationally. Over 200 students from Saketharaman's Kalashiksha School will demonstrate various aspects of "Carnatify" through performances. From kindergarten rhymes to popular movie songs, the event highlights the versatility and universal appeal of Carnatic music.

"With 'Carnatify,' our goal is to bridge the gap between traditional Carnatic music and contemporary global genres, showcasing its versatility and timelessness. This project celebrates music's universal language, and I am thrilled to witness my students bring this vision to fruition. I believe that by 'Carnatifying' diverse musical pieces, we can highlight Carnatic music's inherent beauty and adaptability, making it accessible and enjoyable for all," says Saketharaman.

One of the event's highlights will be a unique "Carnatify" rendition of the famed "Money Heist" theme. Audiences will also experience Indo-colonial influences in Dikshitar's nottiswarams, blending elements of the British National anthem and "Gallopede" on the major scale, alongside Chinese melodies in Mohana Ragam.

Additionally, the event will feature an adaptation of the iconic Harry Potter score, originally composed by John Williams, reimagined in Raga Keeravani. This event explores how Carnatic music seamlessly integrates with various musical styles worldwide.