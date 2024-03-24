For Urvashi Rautela, Holi is all about family, pooja and organic colours

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is excited to celebrate Holi with her family.

The actress said she will have a pooja at home, after which she will be playing with simple organic colours.

"Holi is one of my favourite festivals, and I try my best to celebrate it with my family. My schedule doesn't always permit me that but this year, I have the liberty to celebrate it with my family. We will have a pooja at home and we will be playing with simple organic colours.

Urvashi then urged to keep colours away from animals.

“I would urge everyone else as well to use organic colours and also, please keep colours away from animals as it is harmful for their skin. Please celebrate and have fun without causing harm to the voiceless. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi," Urvashi said.

On the work front, apart from ‘Love Dose 2.0’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh, she has 'Jahangir National University' (JNU), where she is playing a college politician.