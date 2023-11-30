First song 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' from Ananya, Siddhant starrer out now

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Thursday unveiled the film's first track. Titled 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai' the song features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav.

Taking to Instagram, Siddhant shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Kick back, relax and say Hone Do Jo Hota Hai. Song out now."

Sung by Savera and Lothika, the song is penned by Javed Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. Apart from this, Siddhant will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Yudhra'. Ananya, on the other hand, will be soon making her digital debut with the upcoming series 'Call Me Bae'.