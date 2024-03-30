First-look poster of Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'VIBE' show him in action avatar

CHENNAI: The first-look poster of the Telugu movie 'VIBE', directed by Swaroop RSJ and with Sundeep Kishan in the main role, has come out. The movie is to be released in the summer of 2025.

The first look shows Sundeep Kishan in a wild action avatar. He can be seen along with his group of friends who are involved in riots in the city. In his hand is a bloodied sword and a Molotov cocktail. His friends are also seen holding weapons and have injury marks all over.

'VIBE' is being promoted as a collegiate action-love story. It is the tale of a student and his friends who turn from being novices into becoming rebels.

Sundeep Kishan, who's basking in the success of 'Captain Miller' and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona', has joined hands for 'VIBE' with the makers of the ground-breaking movie 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya'.

Billed as a big-budget production, VIBE' is being produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka, and it is the fifth title to be rolled out of Swadharm Entertainment.

For Swaroop RSJ, who won accolades for his first movie, this is his second project; Rahul Yadav Nakka brings with him the knack of good story selection and is known for making content-based movies with sound technical and production values.

The movie is intriguingly titled 'VIBE' and its logo is a punching hand, indicating the arc its storyline will take.

In the promotional literature made available to the media, the film philosophy goes like this: "No matter how big the battle is, and no matter how difficult it is to win, the only thing that matters is that there are some friends with you and for you in your fight because you “VIBE” with them."