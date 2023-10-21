First look of Tovino Thomas' film 'Anweshippin Kandethum' out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Tovino Thomas will be seen playing the role of a cop in 'Anweshippin Kandethum'.

Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the film revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala and the subsequent inquiry into the cases.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's first look in which Tovino is seen giving an intense look as a cop avatar.

Excited about the film, Tovino said, "I was fortunate enough to play a cop's role in the past and be a part of some investigative thrillers but 'Anweshippin Kandethum' and its protagonist are entirely different. Though based on a real crime investigation, the script is crafted to offer many edge-of-the-seat moments and maintain suspenseful elements throughout."

'Anweshippin Kandethum' has been made under the Yoodlee Films banner.

"Malayalam cinema has a legacy of cleverly crafted investigative thrillers and 'Anweshippin Kandethum,' is no exception with its superlative script and immersive storytelling. With Darwin Kuriakose at the helm, Tovino Thomas in the lead, and a gritty narration, this film has a certain edge that sets it apart from other stories of the same genre," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd.

Director Darwin Kuriakose also expressed excitement about the project.

"We need to take thrillers to unexplored terrains and unexpected places, and the script penned by Jinu V Abraham has all those ingredients, I believe," he added.

The film will be out in December 2023. Indrans, Pramod Veliyanad, Siddique, Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, Arthana Binu, Ramya Suvi, and Saranya are also a part of it.