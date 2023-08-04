First look of Sathyaraj-Sibiraj’s highly anticipated Jackson Durai 2 out

CHENNAI: Makers of Jackson Durai The Second Chapter has released the first look poster of the film on August 3. The film stars Sathyaraj and Sibiraj in lead roles. Helmed by PV Dharanidharan, the film is the sequel to Jackson Durai (2016).



Bankrolled by Sri Green Productions and I Dream Studios, Jackson Durai 2 marks 250th film of Sathyaraj. In the first look poster, Sathyaraj is featured in a furious look wearing British officer uniform.

Sharing the first look, Sibiraj tweeted, “JACKSON - The Monster JACKSON DURAI The Second Chapter A P.V.Dharanidharan Film Produced by Sri Green Productions I Dream Studios #Sibiraj #Sathyaraj #JDsecondchapter #JD2,” (sic). The film has music by Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame Siddharth Vipin and cinematography is handled by Kalyan Venkatraman. Shafiq Mohammed Ali is the editor.

RUDHRAN - The Reformer JACKSON DURAIThe Second ChapterA P.V.Dharanidharan Film Produced bySri Green ProductionsI Dream Studios#Sibiraj#Sathyaraj@samyukthavv@Dharanidharanpv@SriGreen_Offl#IdreamStudios@Manishaganesh03#siddarthvipin@vikramkally @cheps911… pic.twitter.com/ePkJSETjog