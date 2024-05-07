First look of Atharvaa’s DNA unveiled

CHENNAI: On the occasion of actor Atharvaa Murali’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, DNA, released the first-look poster of the film. Helmed by Nelson Venkatesan of Oru Naal Koothu and Monster fame, Nimisha Sajayan is playing the female lead.

DNA is produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar and presented by S Ambethkumar, under the banner Olympia Movies. The intriguing first-look poster has a tagline, ‘Two strands wind around each other to make a twisted ladder’. In the background, 72 hours is also mentioned.

Parthiban is handling the camera and VJ Sabu Joseph is the editor. The shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace, and the official announcement regarding the trailer, audio, and release date will be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Atharvaa, who was last seen in Mathagam web series, has Nirangal Moondru and Thanal in his pipeline.