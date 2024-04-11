First look of Asif Ali and Suraj’s Adios Amigo out

CHENNAI: The makers of Adios Amigo, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead, unveiled the first-look poster on Wednesday.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the makers captioned it in Malayalam, which translates to, “Dream or reality, this world is beautiful, beautiful. ADIOS AMIGO is coming soon(sic).”

Debutant Nahas Nazar is helming the film. Bankrolled by Ashiq Usman Productions, Adios Amigo is written by Thankam. The poster features Suraj in the traditional attire, and Asif in the western outfit, both dozing off on a bench in the middle of the road.

The ensemble cast also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim, and Jinu Joseph, Anagha.

Jimshi Khalid handles the cinematography, and Nishadh Yusuf is looking after the cuts. Bangalore Days fame Gopi Sundar is composing the music for the film.

