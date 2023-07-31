First look of Ananya Panday from ‘Dream Girl 2’ unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ on Monday unveiled a new poster of their film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster and wrote, “Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

The poster depicts Ayushmann in a peculiar persona. Only his face is visible to the audience as he emerges from behind a bright curtain while Ananya could be seen looking at Ayushmann’s character.

The ‘Liger’ actor looked beautiful in traditional attire.

She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with silver earrings and pink bangles.

Makers introduced Ananya’s character as Pari. Team ‘Dream Girl 2’ will be unveiling the teaser of the film today, while the official trailer will be out on August 1.

Soon after the makers unveiled the new poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Shanaya Kapoor commented, “Love it.” Another user commented, “Finally!! Can't wait to see you Pooja.”

The film will be out on August 25.

Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for 'Dream Girl 2' is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film,

'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann and Ananya, the film stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz among others.