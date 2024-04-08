FireHouse frontman C.J. Snare passes away

LOS ANGELES: Hard rock band FireHouse frontman C.J. Snare is no more.

As per Deadline, Snare passed away last week. He was 64, Deadline reported.

Snare's daughter said her father died after a lengthy cancer battle, with the official cause of death listed as cardiac arrest.

The band also shared the news of Snare's death in a statement on the official Firehouse Facebook page.

"Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse," the statement read.

As per the post, the singer, who was expected to return to touring this summer, following recovery from abdominal surgery, "passed unexpectedly" at his home on April 5.

FireHouse had seven singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100, most notably Love of a Lifetime, which reached No. 5 in 1991, and When I Look Into Your Eyes, which hit No. 8 in 1992.

The group's other chart hits include Don't Treat Me Bad (#19), All She Wrote (58) Reach For The Sky (83), Sleeping With You (78) and I Live My Life For You (26).

Snare was a founder of FireHouse in 1987, and stayed with the band for nearly 40 years until his death.

He sang on all seven albums the group released, including its double platinum, self-titled debut album, which sold more than two million copies.

In October, Snare updated fans on Instagram that he underwent surgery, and that it was "time to recover and get back to the stage," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

On March 27, Snare wrote, "I'll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery before my return."

"We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing," the group wrote on Saturday, highlighting Snare's vocal talent and noting he'd been on the road with FireHouse "non-stop the past 34 years."

Snare is survived by his three children.