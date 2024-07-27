Fire Song: Kanguva’s first song crosses 40 million views across all languages

CHENNAI: The makers of ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol, released the lyrical video of the film’s first song, ‘Fire,’ on Suriya’s 49th birthday has now crossed 40+ million views across all languages and its making the essence of the song bigger than ever.



Made under the banner of Studio Green, "Kanguva," starring Suriya, is one of the biggest films of the year.

The song perfectly captures his character as ferocious and daring, a sort of daredevil who embodies strength and resilience. It also marks Suriya's arrival with a bang in the Pan Indian market, signaling his readiness to captivate audiences from all corners of India.

The makers took to their social media and wrote - "Fueling spirits with its tribal fury #FireSong - Crosses 40M+ views across all languages

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, ‘Kanguva’ has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India and is the biggest and most expensive film of this year.



The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 10.