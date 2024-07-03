Begin typing your search...

Financial fraud allegations levelled against producers of RDX film

As per Anjana's complaint, she has only received her initial investment, despite several requests.

3 July 2024
Poster of RDX film (Image: X)

ERNAKULAM: The producers of 'RDX' film have landed in trouble as a financial fraud complaint has been lodged against them. Anjana Abraham, a resident of Tripunithura, filed the complaint, claiming Sophia Paul and James Paul failed to distribute the promised profit margins to stakeholders.

Anjana claimed to have invested Rs 6 crore in the film's production after being assured of a full return on investment and a 30 per cent share of total profits.

RDX, directed by Nahas Hidayath, was released on August 25, 2023. Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam and Neeraj Madhav starred in the film.

