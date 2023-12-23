Fatima Sana on her journey as Dangal turns 7

CHENNAI: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her debut with the sports drama film Dangal, is celebrating seven years of its release on Saturday. The film, which featured Fatima in the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat is a biopic based on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.

The film wasn’t just a cinematic treat but it was a cultural phenomenon, with Fatima’s portrayal of the real-life wrestling champion earning her accolades and adoration in equal measure.

Reflecting on her journey, Fatima said, “It’s been seven years since Dangal, a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy, and timeless memories. From Dangal to Dhak Dhak my film career has been a roller coaster ride of emotions with happiness, tears, joys and sorrows.”

She further mentioned, “Geeta Phogat will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m grateful for all the love this character has received. Here’s to seven years of stepping into her shoes, to the Dangal family that made it possible and to the magic of this amazing film.”