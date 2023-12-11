Farhan Akhtar visits location of Dil Chahta Hai after 23 years

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a stroll down the memory lane and revisited the iconic location of Chapora Fort in Goa, after 23 years of shooting comedy-drama Dil Chahta Hai. The movie was the directorial debut of Farhan, and stars Aamir Khan (Akash), Saif Ali Khan (Sameer) and Akshaye Khanna (Sid) in the lead roles.

The title track of the movie sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Clinton Cerejo was shot at the Chapora Fort. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a breathtaking picture, wherein we can see him posing against the sun, while sitting on a wall. He is accompanied by director Shujaat Saudagar, who is known for directing Rock On 2 and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Farhan is seen wearing a dark grey jacket, tee shirt and blue denim pants. They are posing candidly against the backdrop of the sunset. Along with the photo, he wrote, “First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life.

That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical.” The movie revolves around the love lives and friendship of three college students. It also stars Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

The film has won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film Hindi. Meanwhile, Farhan’s next directorial project is Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh.