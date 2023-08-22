Farhan Akhtar unveils first poster of web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of his new web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the poster and captioned it, “A tale from the mean streets of Bambai! #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, new series, coming soon.”

In the intriguing poster, a person could be seen standing facing their back at the camera lens and a building burning in front of him. The 10-part series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S Hussain Zaidi, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.



The binge-worthy, fast-paced crime thriller features a highly versatile and talented cast with Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with, Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.



