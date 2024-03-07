Begin typing your search...

Fan touches Kajal Aggarwal 'inappropriately', actress gives stern response

The actress, who donned a maroon shimmery ethnic ensemble, was appalled by the fan's behaviour as she asked him to move away from her.

ByIANSIANS|7 March 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Kajal Aggarwal

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is known for her role in 'Singham', was in for a shock when she attended a store launch in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The actress had a rather unpleasant experience when a fan allegedly touched her inappropriately.

During the store launch of a clothing line, the actress entertained the request for a picture by the fan. However, while clicking the picture, the fan touched her inappropriately and got too close for comfort.

The actress, who donned a maroon shimmery ethnic ensemble, was appalled by the fan's behaviour as she asked him to move away from her.

The video from the event has now gone viral, drawing strong reactions from the netizens.

Even the fans were left fuming at the appalling behaviour of one of their own towards the actress.

IANS

