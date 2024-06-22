Begin typing your search...

Fan gets injured while celebrating actor Vijay's birthday

A video of the particular incident has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens concerned.

ByANIANI|22 Jun 2024 10:57 AM GMT
Actor Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay turned a year older on Saturday. However, the day of much celebration for one of his fans in Tamil Nadu ended on a tragic note.

Marking Vijay's 50th birthday, his fans across the country have organised several events. Unfortunately, at one of the events organised in ECR Chennai, a young boy got injured while performing a stunt that involved fire.

The boy's hand got lit by fire when he performed the stunt using kerosene. He was immediately taken to a hospital as he sustained injuries.

"I hope the young boy is fine," a social media user commented.

Many have called out the organisers over such incident.

"This is not a way to celebrate someone's birthday," another user wrote.

"Horrible...this is too risky," a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of actor Vijay-starrer 'The GOAT- Greatest of All Time', released a small glimpse from the film. The 50-second glimpse, titled The GOAT Bday Shots, begins with a chase scene happening somewhere in abroad, as we see a group of people chasing a duo on bike.

The GOAT is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and gearing up for release on September 5.

