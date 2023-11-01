Fan builds temple for Rajinikanth in Madurai

MADURAI: A die-hard fan of megastar Rajinikanth has built a temple dedicated to Thalaiva in the premises of his house in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Self-proclaimed Rajini fan, Karthik converted a part of his home space into a shrine where he also installed the actor’s statue.

As per Karthik, Rajinikanth’s idol weighs 250 kg.













“For us, Rajinikanth is God. I have built a temple for him as a mark of respect,” he told ANI.

Karthik’s daughter Anushiya also expressed her admiration for Rajinikanth.

“We worship the idol of Rajinikanth in the same way we worship God in the temple,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of ‘Jailer’. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘ ‘Thalaivar 170’. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.