‘Fallout’ official teaser out now, series to stream from April 2024

SAO PAULO: Makers of the upcoming anticipated series ‘Fallout’ on Saturday unveiled the teaser at the Brazilian comic convention CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer which they captioned, “Congratulations! You’re about to watch the Fallout teaser trailer. Coming April 12 to Prime Video.”

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, the trailer showcases first footage of the Fallout universe with many of the series’ signature characters, including The Ghoul, as well as its vaults, mysterious Wasteland, and the Brotherhood of Steel. Fallout will premiere on Prime Video exclusively on April 12, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Based on the video game series of the same name, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind–and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them, reported Deadline.

Set in the future post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and the world of Fallout, the series is an original story that will be part of the canon of the games.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) and Aaron Moten (Emancipation).

Ella Purnell will be seen playing the role of Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Aaron Moten will be seen playing Maximus, a young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland–and will do anything to further their goals.

Walton Goggins, on the other hand, plays The Ghoul, survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

‘Fallout’ will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 12, 2024.