Fahadh Faasil's Karate Chandran role sparks viral photos

MUMBAI: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is known for ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’, ‘Malik’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is set to headline the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Karate Chandran’.

The film also stars Malayalam actor Dileesh Pothan, who has earlier collaborated with Fahadh on ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’.



Film editor Kiran Das, who has worked with the actor in ‘Joji’, took to his Instagram and shared pictures of the actor from his Karate training session. Kiran also shared a picture of the film’s bound script.



He wrote in the caption, “Fahadh Faasil in and as KARATE CHANDRAN, Directed by Roy, Written by S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas. More updates soon”.



‘Karate Chandran’ marks the third collaboration between Fahadh and Bhavana Studios. The production house has previously produced ‘Joji’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, where in Fahadh Faasil played a major role.