Fahadh Faasil looks intense than before in Pushpa 2

CHENNAI: Actor Fahadh Faasil’s birthday came with a surprise for fans as the character poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, played by the actor from Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled on Thursday.

The first installment of Pushpa had Fahadh Faasil play a tough IPS officer who locked horns with Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. Pushpa: The Rise had ended with an intense showdown between the two characters.

With Fahadh Faasil’s character poster, Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa 2, shared Fahadh’s birthday poster on their social media handles wishing the actor. The poster has the actor aiming his gun towards somebody, with an ax in his other hand, looking rather intense, yet cool in his demeanor. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS is certainly going to stir the storyline even more, and be a threat to Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, stars Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. Music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is set for its release on December 6.