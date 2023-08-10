Excitement over Rajinikanth's entry scene in 'Jailer' causes Mumbai theatre to pause the film

MUMBAI: Rajinikanth fans were seen cheering for the superstar during his whistle-worthy entry scene in the film 'Jailer', which lead to pausing the movie in a theatre in Mumbai.

A video was captured on X, formerly called Twitter, by a fan who was present at the theatre and displayed a short clip of how the movie was suddenly paused in the hall as everyone suddenly stood up and started cheering out loud and clapping.

Just the stylish entry of the 72-year-old on screen caused the theatre in a big screen in Sion, Mumbai to pause.

This marks actually a rare occurrence because while in Tamil speaking areas of India, particularly Chennai or Madurai this is a known phenomenon, Rajinikanth though loved across all of India, and is considered the master of swag has never received this level of appreciation.

After that, the hall went silent as Rajnikanth's character 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian simply started to speak before he suddenly begins his killing spree which excited audiences to no end.

South Indian cinema has gained a lot of traction in the Hindi belt in recent years, though this level of applause in a theatre in Mumbai was a genuine surprise. In addition, due to the film also having other big stars like Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannah Bhatia, 'Jailer' exploded even further.

The story of the movie follows Muthuvel Pandian, a simple looking family man and former jailer whose simple looks veils his lethal killer instincts as he tracks down a powerful gang leader who has escaped from jail, leading Muthuvel to slaughter as many as he can before nabbing the gangster. In the midst of all this, his wife asks if Muthuvel has taken things overboard, though he merely smiles and says that it’s a bit too late to stop now.