Ethan Hawke returning for 'The Black Phone 2'

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is set to return for the sequel to his supernatural horror film 'The Black Phone'.

Filmmaker Scott Derrickson is also returning for the sequel to the 2021 movie, along with cast members Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

'The Black Phone 2' is backed by Blumhouse, Crooked Highway Production and Universal. The movie has been slated for release in theatres on June 27, 2025.

The first film was about a 13-year old boy, who is abducted by a child killer (Hawke) in a suburban neighbourhood and locked in a soundproof basement, begins to receive calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.

Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C Robert Cargill had adapted the screenplay from a short story by author Joe Hill, who had served as an executive producer.

'The Black Phone' had earned over USD 161 million worldwide, becoming a sleeper hit in a rebounding summer from the COVID-19 pandemic.