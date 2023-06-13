Energy on set is infectious: Mrunal on #Nani30

CHENNAI: Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is known for her film Sita Ramam, recently completed the Hyderabad schedule of her highly anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled #Nani30, in which she will share the screen with actor Nani. The actor will now soon head to Coonoor for the next schedule of the film.

She also shared a candid and fun moment from the film’s shoot, post the Mumbai schedule wrap up. The picture captures Mrunal alongside Nani, and her team behind the film.

Speaking about her memories made during the schedule, Mrunal said: “Working on #Nani30 has been an absolute joy. The energy on set was infectious and the entire cast/crew had a great time shooting so far. We will soon be heading to Coonoor and doing another schedule there.”

She also spoke about how south cinema and Hindi cinema are similar except for trivial differences in their functionality. The actor said: “I personally feel cinema is cinema, and much like we are a huge diverse country, cinema in India too is made of many different parts. I have been fortunate to have worked in both Hindi and the south. Yes, at the periphery, there are some small differences, but the art remains constant. There are trivial differences like the shooting schedules and duration of shoots, for example, south films have a longer schedule as there’s a lot of detailing that happens.”

“Similarly, the aspect of storytelling has its own nuances in each industry, for instance there’s a lingering common theme of human drama in a lot of south films, while Hindi films focus a lot on emotions. And they individually make for great storytelling platforms. At the end of the day, a film set is the same everywhere we go. Barring small differences, telling stories through cinema is universal,” she concluded.