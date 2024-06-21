Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Showtime' to release remaining episodes on this date

MUMBAI: Streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar announced that the final three episodes of 'Showtime,' starring Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy, will premiere on July 12th.

Initially launched with its first four episodes in March, the series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, led by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Karan Johar on Friday, dropped a video on his Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes.

The clip shows Emraan Hashmi's character in various scenarios, including moments of fun, partying, and romance with Mouni Roy, hinting at forthcoming dramatic twists in the storyline.

The video also confirmed that all episodes of the series will be available for streaming on July 12th.

In his Instagram post, Karan Johar captioned the video, "Lights, camera...and it's showtime again! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime all episodes streaming on July 12 only on Disney + Hotstar!"

The video features Emraan Hashmi's character reflecting on the complexities of film narratives, teasing viewers with the promise of deeper intrigue post-interval.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' explores the journey of Raghu Khanna towards redemption and ambition, focusing on his efforts to mend relationships and reclaim his standing in the industry. The series authentically portrays the lives of its characters, revealing their vulnerabilities and internal struggles within the realm of showbiz.