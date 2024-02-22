Emma Stone says she will never make another joke about Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES: American actor Emma Stone has learned from her mistakes as she said that she will never make another joke about her friend Taylor Swift. In a recent interview with Variety, Stone was asked about playfully referring to Taylor Swift as 'a--hole' onstage at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

The anger she received from Swift fans taught her an important lesson. "I definitely won't make a joke like that again... because I saw headlines that pulled it out of context," Stone told Variety. She later pointed to herself, adding, "What a dope."

Swift was spotted applauding and cheering enthusiastically when Stone received the Golden Globe for Best Feature Actress in a Comedy or Musical for 'Poor Things.' "What an a--hole," Stone joked with reporters backstage, as per People.

"I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a--hole." Stone won the Oscar for her role as Bella Baxter in the offbeat comedy, while Swift was a Golden Globe candidate.

Her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was nominated for cinematic and box office success, which ultimately went to Barbie. Swift and Stone met at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2008 and have been friends ever since. Swift has attended various events with Stone over the years, including the December 2023 New York premiere of Poor Things, as per People.

The Oscar winner has rarely discussed her friendship with Swift, although she told Vanity Fair in June 2023 that the 'Anti-Hero' singer helped her get tickets to an Eras Tour event.

"I was lucky 'cause we've been friends for a really long time. I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get," Stone told the magazine, adding that Swift is "a wonderful friend."