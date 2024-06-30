Eminem unveils new single 'Tobey' featuring Big Sean, Babytron

WASHINGTON: Eminem fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming single titled 'Tobey,' scheduled to drop on July 2.

This announcement marks the second single from his highly anticipated album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).'

The rapper took to social media to unveil details about 'Tobey,' confirming collaborations with fellow Detroit native Big Sean and metro Detroit emcee Babytron.

The title of the single, seemingly inspired by Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire, was teased in a lyric preview, sparking intrigue among fans.

Accompanying the single release will be a music video directed by Cole Bennett, slated to premiere on July 5.

A preview of the video hints at Eminem sporting a distinctive hockey mask and chainsaw, reminiscent of his iconic stage persona during the Anger Management tour in 2000, according to Variety.

Eminem's recent musical endeavours have delved into nostalgia, notably with the release of 'Houdini' a few weeks ago.

This single, paying homage to his 2002 hit 'Without Me,' debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety.

The music video for 'Houdini' featured Eminem in superhero attire, navigating a comic strip-inspired world.

'The Death of Slim Shady' was first announced during the NFL Draft in April, accompanied by a teaser reminiscent of a Detroit Murder Files crime show.

Eminem hinted that the album would revolve around the narrative of his classic alter ego's demise, a theme reinforced by an obituary published in the Detroit Free Press bidding farewell to Slim Shady, reported Variety.

Despite maintaining a veil of secrecy around specific album details, Eminem has confirmed a summer release timeframe.

Dr Dre, a longtime collaborator, has also disclosed his involvement in producing tracks for the upcoming record, heightening anticipation among fans and critics alike.