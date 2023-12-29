Eminem seeks protective order against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Eminem's legal beef with 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon rages on. As per People magazine, Eminem requested a protective order against Gizelle and Robyn on December 15 in their ongoing trademark dispute case regarding their trademark application for the name of the Reasonably Shady podcast.

In the filing, the rapper opposed the TV personalities' request made in late October that he appear in person for a deposition.

The Grammy winner, who has long been recognized by the Slim Shady and Shady monikers and owns the trademark to use on his merch and records, cited in the filing that it would be "unduly burdensome" for him to be deposed himself due to his "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue." The documents also argued that the motion filed by Bryant, 53, and Dixon, 44, was "premature and procedurally improper," as they "have yet to serve" Mathers, who first opposed their trademark application back in February 2023.

The trademark battle began after Gizelle and Robyn filed to trademark their podcast's name in order to sell merchandise. Eminem's team filed an opposition to that, claiming it could cause consumer confusion.