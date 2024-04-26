Eminem announces twelfth studio album 'The death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)'

WASHINGTON: Detroit's rap legend Eminem is set to shake the music industry once again with the announcement of his forthcoming album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), slated for release this summer.

The unveiling of this highly anticipated project came just ahead of his unexpected appearance at the NFL Draft, leaving fans electrified with anticipation, as per Variety.

The revelation was accompanied by a gripping trailer that swiftly

circulated the internet following his cameo at the NFL event.

The teaser features a compelling narrative by a true crime reporter, delving into the demise of Eminem's alter ego, Slim Shady.

"Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies," the narrator elucidates, setting the stage for an intriguing storyline.

Adding to the suspense, longtime collaborator and confidant 50 Cent makes a cameo appearance, offering a chilling insight, "He's not a friend, he's a psychopath."

As the trailer unfolds, viewers are invited to embark on a journey to unravel the events leading to the alleged murder of Slim Shady. Eminem himself makes a poignant appearance, reflecting, "I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim."

This announcement comes on the heels of Eminem's surprise album drop in January 2020, titled 'Music to Be Murdered By which ascended to the top of the Billboard 200 chart upon its release. The album boasted the chart-topping single "Godzilla' featuring the late Juice Wrld.

Slim Shady, Eminem's notorious alter ego, has been an integral part of his persona since the late 1990s, first introduced in the 'Slim Shady EP' followed by The Slim Shady LP.

Throughout his illustrious career, Eminem has wielded this alter ego to deliver his most provocative and controversial verses, marking him a polarizing figure in the realm of hip-hop.

With the impending release of The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), fans worldwide await with bated breath to witness Eminem's latest artistic evolution and the culmination of his iconic alter ego's legacy.