Emily in Paris S4 trailer: Lily Collins starrer to take you on a roller-coaster ride of new drama, romance

WASHINGTON: The wait is over! The much-awaited trailer of the fourth season of Netflix's hit series 'Emily in Paris' is here with full of drama and romance. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with a trailer video and captioned the post, which read, Let's deux it again. Emily in Paris season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix Part 1 is out August 15, part 2 will be out September 12."

Season three left the hit series starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper with a series of lingering bombshell reveals for Emily (involving a love triangle between Lucas Bravo's Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount's Alfie) and the rest of the cast. The trailer shows Emily Cooper looking forward to her happily ever after but it will not be without some drama.

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 will premiere on August 15 with five episodes, with the second part premiering on September 12 with five more. Season four kicks off after the emotional whirlwind of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) wedding, leaving Emily (Lily Collins) in a state of romantic turmoil, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.



Torn between her feelings for Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily's love life is more complicated than ever. Gabriel's impending fatherhood with Camille and Alfie's growing insecurities about Emily and Gabriel's bond set the stage for intense personal conflicts. The official synopsis sent in a press release reads, "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.

Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of," quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by executive producer and writer Darren Star, the cast is rounded out by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).